Favorites And Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy

WWE will be holding their NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event later tonight from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, California, with reigning WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his WWE NXT Title against Ilja Dragunov in the main event and WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch defending her WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

The updated betting odds for tonight’s show have been revealed, with Becky Lynch and Carmelo Hayes set to retain their respective titles.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match:

– Carmelo Hayes (c) -150 (2/3) vs. Ilja Dragunov +110 (11/10)

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match:

– “The Man” Becky Lynch (c) -300 (1/3) vs. Tiffany Stratton +200 (2/1)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match:

– The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) (c) -180 (5/9) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) +275 (11/4) vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo +300 (3/1) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) +1000 (10/1)

WWE NXT North American Championship Match (Dragon Lee Will Be The Special Guest Referee):

– Dominic Mysterio (c) -250 (2/5) vs. Trick Williams +175 (7/4)

WWE NXT Heritage Cup Match:

– Noam Dar (c) -300 (1/3) vs. Butch +200 (2/1)

Singles Match:

– Bron Breakker -200 (1/2) vs. Baron Corbin +150 (3/2)