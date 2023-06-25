Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

The final AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door betting odds have been released.

The more intriguing odds show that only one title is expected to be won, with Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship.

As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) -10000 vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +1100

IWGP United States Title Match

Kenny Omega (champion) +300 vs. Will Ospreay -400

Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada -550 vs. Bryan Danielson +325

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

SANADA (champion) -10000 vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry +1100

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (champion) -4000 vs. Willow Nightingale +900

AEW International Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Orange Cassidy (champion) -2000 vs. Daniel Garcia +900 vs. Katsyuori Shibata +900 vs. Zack Sabre Jr. +550

10-Man Tag Team Match

Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page +300 vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita -200

Trios Match

Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito -5000 vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara +500

Singles Match

Adam Cole -5000 vs. Tom Lawlor +1000

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match

CM Punk -10000 vs. Satoshi Kojima +1100

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match

Athena -1000 vs. Billie Starks +500

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Mogul Embassay (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona, and Kaun) +300 vs. Trent Baretta, Rocky Romero, and El Desperado -200

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

United Empire (TJP, Jeff Cobb, and Kyle Fletcher) +200 vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI -300

Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

El Phantasmo -300 vs. Stu Grayson +200