Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

The final AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door betting odds have been released.
The more intriguing odds show that only one title is expected to be won, with Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship.
As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
MJF (champion) -10000 vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +1100
IWGP United States Title Match
Kenny Omega (champion) +300 vs. Will Ospreay -400
Singles Match
Kazuchika Okada -550 vs. Bryan Danielson +325
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
SANADA (champion) -10000 vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry +1100
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm (champion) -4000 vs. Willow Nightingale +900
AEW International Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
Orange Cassidy (champion) -2000 vs. Daniel Garcia +900 vs. Katsyuori Shibata +900 vs. Zack Sabre Jr. +550
10-Man Tag Team Match
Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page +300 vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita -200
Trios Match
Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito -5000 vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara +500
Singles Match
Adam Cole -5000 vs. Tom Lawlor +1000
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match
CM Punk -10000 vs. Satoshi Kojima +1100
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match
Athena -1000 vs. Billie Starks +500
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
Mogul Embassay (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona, and Kaun) +300 vs. Trent Baretta, Rocky Romero, and El Desperado -200
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
United Empire (TJP, Jeff Cobb, and Kyle Fletcher) +200 vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI -300
Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match
El Phantasmo -300 vs. Stu Grayson +200