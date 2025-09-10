AEW World Title Match Confirmed For All Out In Toronto

The main event for AEW All Out has officially been confirmed. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Canada.

The match was made official during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the opening bout, Fletcher — representing the Don Callis Family, confronted Page on stage, leading to a heated in-ring faceoff.

Page acknowledged Fletcher’s talent and future potential but argued that he wasn’t ready for the spotlight. Fletcher fired back, declaring that he is in his prime and prepared to lead AEW as its next World Champion.

In response, Page issued a formal challenge for All Out with one condition: Fletcher must face him alone, without Don Callis or his allies at ringside. Fletcher accepted, giving his word that the bout would be “man on man” and vowing to leave Toronto as AEW World Champion.

Hangman Adam Page will give @KyleFletcherPro an AEW World Title opportunity at #AEWAllOut, but on 1 condition … Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2WpM3JC713 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

With the World Title match now set, the updated AEW All Out card is as follows:

AEW World Championship

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

Coffin Match

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona

AEW All Out airs live on pay-per-view September 20.