AEW Dynamite is live tonight on TBS and HBO Max from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertised is Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet, Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander in a Grudge Match, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue in a Philadelphia Street Fight, as well as TBS Champion Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

Excalibur opens up the show with his usual “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …” catchphrase, as we shoot live inside the legendary 2300 Arena in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

Bryan Danielson Begins New Commentary Role

From there, Excalibur begins to mention the newest addition to the weekly AEW Dynamite commentary team, as the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme hits the house speakers. “The American Dragon” makes his way out and takes his seat alongside Excalibur and Taz.

Grudge Match

Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander

The theme for Josh Alexander hits and out comes “The Walking Weapon” accompanied by Don Callis. The Don Callis Family member settles inside the ring for our opening contest, as Callis joins Danielson, Excalibur and Taz on special guest commentary for this one.

Now the catchy entrance tune hits to bring out the reigning AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. Fans immediately break out into the first of what will likely be many “Cowboy sh*t!” chants. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

As soon as it does, this advertised Grudge Match gets started with a bang, as Hangman and Alexander charge at each other with strikes, with Page sending Alexander to the corner before the ref has to intervene. Hangman backs off and this gives Josh an opening.

He doesn’t give him an opening for long, however, as the champ manages to send him back to the corner for a chop. He stays on the attack by dragging Alexander along the ropes as the crowd breaks out into a super loud “F**k Don Callis!” chant.

Meanwhile, “The Walking Weapon” is sent into the ropes by the purveyor of “Cowboy sh*t,” but Alexander turns things around with an ankle lock before Page breaks free, sending Alexander to the outside in the process. Hangman comes out after him, but Alexander sends him into the barricade.

Alexander hoists the Hangman up for a brain-buster right onto the apron before sliding into the ring. He hits the ropes but gets caught in the ropes when Hangman dodges, and he brings Alexander to the outside looking for an advantage.

The Don Callis Family member breaks away but gets sent into the crowd by the champ. Page brings Alexander back into the ring but is caught in the corner as Josh goes after the eyes. Page fights back with some chops before being sent to the ropes by Alexander.

Alexander attacks the champ’s face before the ref intervenes. Josh stays on the attack until Page manages to send him out of the ring, setting up for a moonsault before Josh rolls back in the ring to evade danger. Josh leaves the ring to get a breather by the announce table.

On that note, the show shift gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues inside the 2300 Arena.