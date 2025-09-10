WWE WrestleMania Heading To Saudi Arabia In 2027

Saudi Arabian sports promoter, Turki Alalshikh, announced that WWE WrestleMania will be heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time the company’s biggest event of the year will be held outside of North America.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the original press release was pulled shortly after being sent out, as it was reportedly issued ahead of schedule. However, Johnson confirmed the news is accurate:

“The press release was yanked shortly after it went out, as it was apparently sent out accidentally before it was scheduled to be publicly issued. PWInsider.com can confirm, however, that the story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon, bringing WrestleMania to an international location outside of North America for the first time ever.”

The historic event is part of WWE’s expanded partnership with Saudi Arabia.

In addition to WrestleMania 2027, the Kingdom will also host the 2026 Royal Rumble.