Update On CM Punk Following Viral Raw Footage, Injury Rumors Addressed

A new report from PWInsiderElite.com has provided clarity on CM Punk’s status after fan footage from this past week’s Monday Night Raw sparked concern among fans.

The moment in question occurred during the September 8 episode of Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During a commercial break, Punk exited the ring and appeared to catch his back on the apron before hitting the floor.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with speculation running wild about a possible injury, especially given Punk’s history of setbacks since returning to wrestling in 2021.

Btw, the CM Punk spot where he exits the ring over the top, one hand on the apron, and to the floor isn't the first time he's hit his back. It just happened in early August after a promo w/ Gunther. @bryanalvarez pic.twitter.com/B9aNG9ehVo — Sixty Minute Dan (@SixtyMinuteDan) September 9, 2025

However, according to PWInsiderElite, the speculation is unfounded, “In asking around today, we are told no one heard anything about Punk being hurt and everyone dismissed it as one of those stories that spread online but have no bearing in fact.”

Punk has had a rocky injury history since rejoining WWE in 2023, most notably suffering a torn triceps during the 2024 Royal Rumble that sidelined him for months. Currently, Punk is embroiled in a heated rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The storyline escalated on last week’s SmackDown with the shocking return of Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, who confronted Lynch.

That feud will now culminate in a blockbuster mixed tag team match as CM Punk teams with AJ Lee against Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.