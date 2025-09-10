Tony Khan Describes Harley Cameron As Incredibly Valuable For AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including Harley Cameron.

Khan said, “She’s a great, great talent. Absolutely, we’re really lucky to have Harley Cameron in. AEW. She’s an incredibly valuable wrestler, and somebody that brings a lot of different skills to AEW, you’re totally, totally right about that. I’m really, really excited about having Harley Cameron competing in AEW, but also all the things she brings to the locker room. She’s one of the most respected people. She’s worked so hard. She hasn’t been wrestling that long, and it’s amazing.”

On how Cameron has gotten very good in the ring:

“She’s gotten very, very good in the ring, but she has so many talents outside the ring, too, and it’s like Harley can do almost anything. So I’m a big, big fan of Harley Cameron. I think she brings a really, really valuable perspective to AEW, and also somebody that represents AEW really well outside and can give fans an interesting perspective on AEW, somebody that might be very different than what they had imagined a pro wrestler would be like.”

