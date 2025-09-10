Photo: Braun Strowman Suffers Broken Wrist

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has suffered a setback in his post-WWE journey after revealing he has broken his wrist.

Strowman, who has remained in peak physical condition since his release earlier this year, shared the news via his Instagram story. Posting an X-ray image of the injury, he added an angry emoji with a censor bar over its mouth and the sarcastic caption: “YAY ME!!”

The injury comes shortly after Strowman had announced plans to step away from the ring to focus on new business ventures, including an alcohol investment project. His recovery will now delay any potential in-ring return.

Since departing WWE in May, Strowman has been vocal about his frustrations with the company, calling his release a “stupid business decision” and accusing WWE of not caring about its fans.

Despite the setback, Strowman’s new food series, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” is still scheduled to premiere on the USA Network.

You can see his post below: