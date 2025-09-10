MJF Lands Role In Holiday Action-Comedy Sequel

Former AEW World Champion MJF has landed another major Hollywood role. According to Deadline, MJF has joined the cast of Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming holiday action-comedy sequel, Violent Night 2.

The film will see David Harbour reprise his role as a no-nonsense, ass-kicking Santa Claus. MJF and influencer Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor are the newest names added to a star-studded lineup that also includes Kristen Bell, Daniela Melchior, Jared Harris, and Joe Pantoliano. Directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the sequel is slated for release on Wednesday, December 4, 2026. While the roles for MJF and Bachelor remain under wraps, the project marks another major addition to MJF’s growing acting résumé.

The first Violent Night (2022) became a surprise hit, telling the story of a hardened Santa taking on mercenaries to save a family on Christmas Eve.

MJF’s Hollywood momentum continues following his film debut in The Iron Claw, his role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 (as Adam Sandler’s son), and the upcoming crime-thriller Stranglehold, which will premiere on the festival circuit in 2025.

Despite his expanding film career, MJF remains one of AEW’s biggest stars, though his schedule has become increasingly chaotic. According to Fightful Select, after marrying on September 5, MJF appeared at AEW Collision in Philadelphia on September 6, before immediately flying to Winnipeg to begin filming Violent Night 2.

The demanding schedule will keep him off this week’s AEW Dynamite, but he isn’t slowing down:

September 11: Flies back for Collision in Philadelphia, then returns to Winnipeg to film.

September 19: Heads to Mexico City to main event CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary Show against Místico.

September 20: Faces Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out in Toronto.

Post-All Out: Back to Winnipeg to continue filming Violent Night 2.

MJF is balancing life as a newlywed, top AEW star, and rising Hollywood name, with no signs of slowing down.