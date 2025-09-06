MJF Marries Alicia Atout In Long Island Ceremony

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and longtime partner Alicia Atout are officially married.

The couple tied the knot on Friday in Long Island, New York, in a ceremony attended by family, friends, and a few wrestling personalities.

The news was first shared by Taz, who posted a photo from the wedding on X alongside MJF and his son, HOOK.

“Big congrats to @The_MJF & @AliciaAtout on their marriage! Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness!” Taz wrote.

MJF later addressed the occasion on his own X account, calling the wedding “the death of a bachelor” while vowing never to forget the special day.

The couple began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement that November. Their relationship has occasionally been referenced on AEW programming.

Congrats to MJF and Alicia Atout as they begin the next chapter of their lives together.