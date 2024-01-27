Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place tonight at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Only four matches have been announced for the show, but they are all noteworthy bouts with significant build-ups outside of the Royal Rumble bouts.

As a reminder, PWMania.com will provide live play-by-play coverage of this show beginning with the Kickoff show at 7 p.m. EST.

Below is the final card:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors confirmed this far: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors confirmed this far: Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Championship Match

Logan Paul (champion) vs. Kevin Owens