First Match Announced For AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW is already setting the stage for one of its biggest events of the year, as the first match for Full Gear 2025 — taking place on November 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey — has been officially announced. The tag team of RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) will face off against “Big Boom” AJ and a partner of his choosing in a high-profile tag team clash.

The match was confirmed in a video released by AEW this week, stemming from a heated confrontation between the two sides. In the clip, AJ and his young son, “Big Justice,” issued a challenge to RPG Vice for a match at Full Gear. However, Romero and Beretta were quick to mock the challenge, refusing to “fight a child” and instead daring AJ to find a partner of his own for a traditional two-on-two tag team showdown.

The rivalry between the teams has been brewing since the All In: Texas – Zero Hour pre-show, where Beretta, as part of The Don Callis Family, suffered a defeat in a multi-man tag match against a team featuring AJ, Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii. That loss — and the fallout from it — set the stage for the current tension, which now culminates on one of AEW’s biggest stages.

Notably, Beretta is still recovering from an arm injury he sustained at All In: Texas, and he appeared in the announcement video wearing a cast. Despite the setback, RPG Vice accepted the challenge, setting the tone for what promises to be a deeply personal and hard-fought tag team battle.

Full Gear has long been one of AEW’s flagship events, delivering some of the company’s most iconic moments — from the brutal “I Quit” Match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in 2020 to the emotional AEW World Championship victory of “Hangman” Adam Page over Kenny Omega in 2021. With the announcement of this first match, anticipation is already building for another stacked card in Newark this November.