Gail Kim Fires Back At Kenny Omega’s “Derogatory” Post

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has addressed the recent online backlash surrounding her remarks about former AEW Women’s Champion Riho, as well as a pointed social media comment from AEW EVP Kenny Omega.

The situation began when Kim made critical remarks about Riho in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). While she later clarified that her comments were not meant as a personal attack, Omega appeared to respond indirectly by writing:

“Another day and another ‘legend’ doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO [WWE parent company] gift basket… 🥱.”

Appearing on HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, Kim discussed Omega’s remarks and attempted to clarify her stance.

“Even what he said though, was very derogatory,” Kim said. “Again, he was probably reading things online and believing the AEW fans who twisted all the messaging, in my opinion. I don’t know — maybe he did read my original answer. But to say I do the splits — I didn’t even know what that meant at first. I’m like, ‘What do you mean I do the splits for TKO?’ I’m like, ‘What is he talking about?’”

Kim admitted that her fiery personality compels her to defend herself online. “I’m a little feisty, I’m a little fiery, so when people come at me, I have this need to defend myself,” she explained. “I did budge from my stance because… the view that the AEW fans or maybe the Riho fans had, a lot of them were very misunderstood and I felt like [things] got very twisted inside and out and backwards and forwards and every which way you can imagine. So, I tried to explain myself.”

Kim reiterated that her original comments were not meant to disparage Riho personally but rather expressed her discomfort with a particular AEW segment she had seen when the promotion first launched. “I was not, in any way, saying anything bad about her. I was talking about my discomfort in a segment that I had watched, probably when AEW started, because I don’t watch AEW currently. I’ve tried a few times. Wasn’t really my cup of tea. I do support, of course, a lot of the wrestlers over there because our world is very small, and yeah, I always support the wrestlers and what they do.”

The Hall of Famer also criticized online commentators and wrestling media for misrepresenting her words. “I think it stemmed from a Jim Cornette question, who is also very controversial, and I guess people who didn’t like my opinion, and maybe read people’s twisted interpretations of what was said, took it the wrong way,” she said. “The (Dave) Meltzers of the world and people telling me I need to apologize — it’s just ridiculous in my opinion because I don’t think he fully understands the situation. Like I said, I would have been happy to have a conversation just like we’re having right now. I always feel like having conversations clears up things so much more, besides standing behind or sitting behind a keyboard where you’re anonymous, whereas we are all public figures and we have to take accountability for what we say — and they really don’t.”

Kim’s comments have reignited debate among fans about the often-blurred line between critique and disrespect in professional wrestling, as well as the intense scrutiny talent face when sharing opinions about rival promotions.