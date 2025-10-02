AEW Collision Results For October 4 (Spoilers)

The following are complete spoiler results from the 10/2 taping in Lakeland, FL. for the 10/4 episode of AEW Collision:

* Kevin Knight def. Dax Harwood

* The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli) def. Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, & Tommy Billington

* Daddy Magic confronts Garcia

* Sammy Guevara & RUSH def. Shane Stetson and Cha Cha Charlie

* Eddie Kingston def. Dralistico

* Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, & Josh Alexander def. MxM TV (Mason Madden, Mansoor, & Johnny TV)

* Jamie Hayter def. Anna Jay

* Kris Statlander and Toni Storm lay on the mat and cut promos. Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) attack. Harley Cameron helps Statlander and Storm.

* PAC confronts Orange Cassidy

* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong def. Hechicero, Lance Archer, & Rocky Romero

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)