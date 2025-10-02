Backstage Update On Beth Phoenix’s AEW Future And Adam Copeland’s Status

At last month’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made a surprising debut in AEW by coming to the aid of her husband, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland. Since her debut, many fans have been curious about whether she plans to wrestle for AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest Fightful Select Answers, he anticipates that Phoenix will indeed wrestle for AEW, as this has been a topic of discussion within the company for some time. Sapp also mentioned that, in regard to Copeland, it is expected that he will continue with All Elite Wrestling for a while, despite his recent promo, as he remains under contract with the organization.

Previously, it was reported that Copeland was written off AEW television due to his filming commitments for the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 3, where he reprises his role as Ares, the God of War.