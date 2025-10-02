Updated Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2025

After last night’s sixth-anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, the company has revealed the updated lineup for next weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion, Samoa Joe.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Previously announced for the event is an “I Quit” Match between Darby Allin and The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, October 18th, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.