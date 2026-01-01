MJF Set For AEW World Championship Match At Limitless Wrestling Event

MJF is taking his championship reign beyond the national spotlight and into the independent wrestling scene.

Back in December, Limitless Wrestling announced that the “Salt of the Earth” would be returning to the company at the upcoming Limitless Rumble on Friday, January 16. Just days later, MJF dramatically raised the stakes by capturing the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End.

To usher in the new year, MJF confirmed via social media that he will put the AEW World Championship on the line at the Limitless Rumble, defending the title against independent standout Alec Price.

The bout will mark MJF’s first appearance for the Maine-based promotion since September 2019, just one month before the debut of AEW Dynamite. His last match in Limitless Wrestling saw him lose the Limitless World Championship to Anthony Greene, effectively closing that chapter of his career as he transitioned into national superstardom.

Now, MJF returns in a vastly different role — not only as one of the biggest names in the industry, but as the reigning AEW World Champion.

Before making his way back to a Limitless ring, however, the 29-year-old champion has another major challenge ahead. MJF is scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Bandido at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The outcome of that match could have significant implications heading into the Limitless Rumble.

The Limitless Rumble event will take place at The Colisée in Lewiston, Maine, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile independent title defenses in recent memory.