Former AEW Women’s Champion Teases Return Is Coming Soon

Another former AEW Women’s World Champion looks to be on her way back.

Hikaru Shida, a three-time titleholder who hasn’t wrestled in AEW since November 2024, has been staying active on the independent scene in Japan, most recently competing for OZ Academy on September 7.

This week, Shida fueled speculation of her return by posting a travel update on X, noting she was leaving Japan and “ready to go back to the U.S.”

AEW has yet to announce her next appearance, but the post has fans buzzing about when Shida might resurface with several major events approaching this fall.