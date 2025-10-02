Hangman Page Upset With ICE Ads On AEW TV, Tells Fans To Contact TBS

“Hangman” Adam Page had a memorable night during AEW Dynamite’s six-year anniversary show.

The AEW World Champion teamed with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia, but tensions boiled over when Page and Joe got into a heated dispute that led to a post-match pull-apart.

Later in the broadcast, Page officially laid down a challenge, setting up his AEW World Title defense against Samoa Joe at WrestleDream on October 18 in St. Louis.

While that was headline-worthy, Page seemed more upset with the show’s commercial breaks.

After Dynamite, he took to BlueSky to slam ICE recruitment ads airing during the broadcast, writing “F**k ICE” and urging fans to contact HBO Max Feedback and TBS Network customer service to complain.