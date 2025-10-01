Rumor Killer On WWE Being Sold To Saudi Arabia

WWE has announced that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, sparking speculation that the country may attempt to acquire WWE outright.

However, Sean Ross Sapp mentioned in a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A that he doubts these rumors are true.

He pointed out that TKO is currently focused on reducing its debt by forming partnerships with Saudi Arabia.

Sapp also stated that a Saudi acquisition of WWE would likely create difficulties in retaining talent, as many wrestlers may not want to work regularly in the Middle East.