Anthony Bowens Says AEW’s Inclusive Environment Was A Major Factor In Signing

AEW star Anthony Bowens discussed various topics with Jimmy V3, including his 2020 signing with the company, which was influenced by its representation of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Bowens said, “I didn’t have much representation when I was growing up watching wrestling. I mean, there was maybe one, two, if that. But it’s really cool to be able to live my dream and also have people relate to your story and have people relate to your journey and know that you’re impacting folks positively just by living your dream. It’s been great working at AEW because I always feel free to be myself. It was never a worry. As a matter of fact, that was one of the contributing factors to coming here in the first place was when I was first a extra here, I just noticed people like Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose walking around not worrying about anything, judgment-free. being able to live their lives normally like everything should be. So it’s a great environment to work in, an environment where I’ve always been able to be myself, which I’m super grateful for.”

