WWE Changes “InVasion” Name Of TNA vs. NXT Special Event Due To Backlash From Israel

Both WWE and TNA have quietly dropped all references to “Invasion” for next week’s special event on The CW.

According to WrestleVotes, the previously billed NXT vs. TNA “Invasion” show will now be going by the name Showdown. Neither promotion has publicly confirmed the rebranding as of this writing, but the new title is expected to be made official soon, potentially during tonight’s NXT broadcast. For now, both sides are simply referring to the broadcast as a “special event.”

The sudden name change reportedly stems from backlash in Israel, as the October 7 air date falls on the second anniversary of the Hamas attacks in the southern region of the country, which ultimately escalated into the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Fans also took issue with the original event logo, which featured a large red “V” design. Some believed it resembled the downward-facing red triangle that has been associated with Hamas propaganda.

The likeness is believed to be purely coincidental, as WWE previously used the “Invasion” name and logo during the famous WWE vs. WCW storyline back in 2001.