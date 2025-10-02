Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (10/4/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

The event is set to air at an early start time of 7 PM ET across the country on TNT and HBO Max.

In singles matches, JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight will face a member of FTR, either Cash Wheeler or Dax “The Axe” Harwood. Additionally, Eddie Kingston will take on Dralistico, representing La Facción Ingobernable.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.

This Saturday, 10/4!#AEWCollision

EARLY START at 7e/4p on TNT + HBO Max Kevin Knight vs A Member of FTR@Jet2Flyy came to the aid of @WillowWrestles against FTR, now he'll collide against one of the "Top Guys". He just won't know which one until THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/IBlOHSCM09 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025