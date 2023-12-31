First Match For The January 6th Episode Of AEW Collision Announced

All Elite Wrestling will be holding their first Collision episode of 2024 on Saturday, January 6 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It was announced that FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will battle House of Black (Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews) in a tag team match on the show. As of this writing, no other matchups have been announced for the first AEW Collision episode of 2024.
