Former AEW Champion Clears Up Retirement Speculation, Confirms Return

Former three-time AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida has officially shut down speculation about her future, confirming that she has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and is not retiring from professional wrestling.

The Japanese star addressed the rumors directly during a YouTube livestream on Friday, explaining that confusion arose after she starred in a stage play in Japan last month, where her character was a retiring pro wrestler. The performance, part of a MAKAI theatrical production from September 18–21, coincided with her absence from AEW television and fueled speculation that she was stepping away from the ring.

Shida clarified that the storyline of the play had nothing to do with her real-life career plans. “I’m not retiring. I’ve re-signed with AEW,” she told fans, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Her last AEW appearance was on an episode of Dynamite in November 2024, where she came up short against current AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander. Since then, Shida has remained active on the Japanese independent scene, including a match for OZ Academy on September 7.

One of AEW’s original signees, Shida was instrumental in establishing the women’s division in the company’s early years. She still holds the record for the longest single AEW Women’s World Championship reign at 372 days and is the only three-time women’s world champion in company history.

Her most recent title opportunity came at All Out 2024, where she unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship.

With her AEW future now confirmed, fans can expect the former champion to make her return to U.S. television soon — potentially reigniting rivalries and chasing championship gold once again.