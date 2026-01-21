Former NXT Star Addresses Controversy Over Walking Out Before Live AEW Collision Show

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize made headlines when they reportedly walked out before a live AEW Collision show in late-2025.

After being released from NXT, Newell was joined by Alize and the two were set to have a match on AEW Collision, but due to disagreements before the show, they ultimately decided to leave, forcing late changes to be made as a result.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic (see video below), Newell addressed the controversy.

“When we left, it wasn’t like we stormed out. It was an understanding on both sides of ‘Yeah, okay, cool. No worries. We get it’ and then we were like, ‘Okay, cool. Thank you for the opportunity.’ It was never anything negative until the dirt sheets made it negative,” she said.

She added, “It wasn’t even a disagreement. We were given what we were given. We did it the week before and we were promised something else. They said ‘Okay.’ It didn’t come to fruition and we just said, ‘Okay, cool’ and they went ‘Okay, we totally understand. Thanks for coming. We totally appreciate it.’ It was very civilized on both sides.”

