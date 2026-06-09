Former WCW Star Tyler Mane Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Former WCW wrestler and Hollywood actor Tyler Mane has shared that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer, using the announcement to raise awareness about a disease that is often overlooked in men.

Before launching a successful acting career, Mane competed in several major wrestling promotions, including NJPW, WCW, CMLL, and AJPW under names such as Big Sky. Following his time in professional wrestling, he became widely known for roles in films including X-Men, Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake, and most recently Deadpool & Wolverine.

Mane revealed the diagnosis in a heartfelt Facebook post, explaining that his initial instinct was to keep the matter private.

“Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men.”

The former wrestler admitted that he initially felt uncomfortable discussing the diagnosis publicly but ultimately decided to speak out after learning how frequently male breast cancer goes undetected.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for.”

Mane also credited his wife for pushing him to seek further medical attention after discovering a lump, a decision that may have led to the cancer being caught at a treatable stage.

“In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early.”

Rather than keeping the diagnosis private, Mane said he hopes sharing his experience will encourage more men to be aware of the risks and seek medical advice if they notice any warning signs.

“So let’s start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!”

Male breast cancer accounts for a small percentage of all breast cancer diagnoses, but health experts have long emphasized the importance of early detection and awareness. Because the condition is often associated with women, symptoms in men can sometimes go unnoticed or be dismissed until the disease has progressed further.

Mane’s announcement has already generated an outpouring of support from fans across both the wrestling and entertainment worlds, with many praising his willingness to speak openly about a topic that is rarely discussed among men.

Everyone at PWMania wishes Tyler Mane the very best as he begins treatment and recovery.