Former WWE Announcer Says Cody Rhodes Has To Win At WrestleMania 40

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman commented on whether Cody Rhodes should win the WWE Undisputed Universal title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

“I say yes, he has to. There’s a lot of people that say ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win.”

“If you don’t do that, and he does it at, say, SummerSlam? To me, it’s kind of ‘whah whah whah’ moment, because everything leads up to WrestleMania. So my answer, to you, would be yes, he needs to [win].”