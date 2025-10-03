Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Hit By Drunk Driver

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson is on the mend after being involved in a serious car accident on September 29, where he was struck by a drunk driver.

In a statement shared through Book Pro Wrestlers on Facebook, Johnson — real name Tony Norris — reassured fans that he is doing well despite the frightening incident.

“When you have the Lord on your side, nothing can harm you,” Johnson wrote.

The news initially sparked concern among fans of the powerhouse star, but his message has thankfully put those fears to rest.

Johnson was one of the breakout stars of WWE’s “New Generation” era in the mid-1990s. After debuting in 1995, he quickly rose through the ranks and made history the following year by becoming the first African-American wrestler to win a singles championship in WWE, defeating Goldust to capture the Intercontinental Championship in 1996.

Known for his explosive power and intensity, Johnson was heavily featured in major storylines and main events during his peak, even challenging for the WWF Championship and joining the legendary Nation of Domination faction. However, recurring injuries repeatedly derailed his momentum, leading to his departure from WWE in 1998.

He would later have a short stint in WCW before retiring from the industry. Despite his relatively brief career, Johnson left a lasting impact on WWE history and remains a beloved figure from that era, even appearing as a playable character in two of the company’s popular video games during his run.

Since stepping away from the spotlight, Norris has largely remained private, making his recent statement a rare communication with fans.

We join the wrestling world in wishing Ahmed Johnson a full and speedy recovery.