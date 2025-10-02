Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam Weekend Tryouts

WWE held tryouts during the SummerSlam week last August in New Jersey, where notable talents like Daga and LJ Cleary were present.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several performers at the tryouts were not selected, and it has not yet been confirmed whether any of the independent wrestling talents were signed.

Additionally, some sources have claimed that a number of wrestlers were indeed signed; however, this information has not been verified, and there are currently no details available regarding the identities of those wrestlers.