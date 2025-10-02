WWE SmackDown Updates For Friday Night’s Show In Cincinnati

Some updates have surfaced for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the second-to-last blue brand show on the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, the company has announced the addition of two new matches and a segment for the October 3 episode of the show.

Now advertised for Friday’s show in Cincinnati, OH. is Damian Priest vs. TBA, Sami Zayn vs. TBA in an Open Challenge for the WWE United States Championship, as well as an appearance by WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, as she sets her sights on Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Already announced for Friday’s SmackDown in Cincy is Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a tag-team main event.

Join us here on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.