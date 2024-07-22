Former WWE Star Set To Make GCW In-Ring Debut At Now And Forever

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Jinder Mahal (“The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi) made a surprise appearance at GCW’s So High event and attacked EFFY.
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) announced that Raj Dhesi will face EFFY at their Now and Forever event, which takes place on Friday, August 2nd in Cleveland, Ohio during WWE SummerSlam weekend.
*CLEVELAND UPDATE*
Just Signed:
THE MAHARAJA
vs
EFFY
Plus:
Zilla Fatu vs Josh Bishop
Maki Itoh vs JWM
Matt Hardy makes his in-ring debut!
Mance vs ?
Janela vs ?
Nick Gage
Matt Cardona
+more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Fri 8/2 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Iasi7VYvIz
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2024