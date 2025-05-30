Former WWE Writer Believes Logan Paul’s Mic Skills Lag Behind His In-Ring Talent

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul on his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast.

Prinze Jr. said, “Let me say this about Logan Paul, because I’m not on the Logan Paul bandwagon. I think his matches are really, really good. I think he’s super athletic. I think he gets … it, as far as how to wrestle. His mic work is what it is. It’s not at the same level as his … as his wrestling.”

On his belief that Paul’s issues are due to a lack of experience:

“And it’s … it’s a lack of experience … and with that experience, the longer he does comes a better understanding of how to own dialog, how to make it feel like its your own, how to be more comfortable in front of a crowd. He gets a little tight. But once they ring the bell, his matches are really, really good, and really, really fun. That said, I have no problem with the matches they’re giving him, with the push that he has.”

