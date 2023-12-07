Former WWE Writer Says It Was “Weird” To Hear CM Punk Be Humble In His RAW Return Promo

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed CM Punk’s return promo from the November 27th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW on his podcast.

“I would have liked to have seen him come out in a suit and tie, and the whole crowd would have been like, ‘What?’ And he’d have gone, ‘This is why I’m back.’ And the last sentence of his promo, which was the only unscripted part should have been the beginning of the promo. That would have put every single fan on notice that this is a different CM Punk.”

“He should have said, ‘I’m gonna be handed the World Heavyweight Championship match. I’m not gonna wrestle to earn a title shot. I’ve already been promised a shot, and Seth Rollins is gonna have to deal with it.’ It was weird to see him come in humble — that’s how you knew it was scripted. It did not feel to me like a normal CM Punk promo … until the very end.”

