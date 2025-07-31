FOX Nation To Premiere Hulk Hogan Tribute Special Hosted By Brian Kilmeade

FOX Nation announced the following:

NEW YORK – July 31, 2025 – FOX Nation will present a new documentary honoring the life and legacy of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) on Thursday, July 31. Hosted by Brian Kilmeade, the special features insight from professional wrestling legends Bill Goldberg, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the larger-than-life character who transformed the world of wrestling. The documentary traces Hogan’s unparalleled rise from gritty gyms to glitzy and packed arenas around the world, showcasing the embodiment of an All-American Superhero.

Kilmeade is the co-host of FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET) and also hosts One Nation (Sundays 10-11 PM/ET) as well as a daily nationally syndicated radio program on FOX News Radio from 9AM – 12 PM/ET.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.