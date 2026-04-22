FOX Sports Personality Criticizes WrestleMania 42 Coverage, Questions Adult Fanbase

FOX Sports personality Rob Parker has weighed in on WrestleMania 42, criticising both ESPN’s presentation of the show and the appeal of professional wrestling to adult fans.

Speaking on The Odd Couple, Parker said he was surprised to see ESPN so heavily involved in covering the event, referencing appearances from Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith as part of the broadcast.

“I’m just shocked to see ESPN… I know McAfee was involved, and I get it… Stephen A was there so they could boo him.”

Parker also pointed to criticism he had seen online regarding the structure of the show, particularly the balance between in-ring action and overall runtime.

“There were a lot of commercials, and at four hours, they only wrestled for an hour and a half… a lot of people were disgruntled.”

Beyond the broadcast itself, Parker questioned the broader appeal of wrestling, especially among adult fans who also follow traditional sports.

“I can’t understand how grown men are still into wrestling… At some point, you grow out of it.”

He contrasted wrestling fandom with mainstream sports like the NFL, MLB, and NBA, expressing confusion over why some fans remain deeply invested in both.

“They live and die for that stuff, but they have this soft spot for wrestling… I need somebody to explain it to me because I don’t understand it.”

Parker’s comments have already sparked debate online, with many fans defending wrestling’s blend of athleticism and entertainment, while others echoed some of his criticisms regarding the pacing and presentation of WrestleMania 42.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more reactions and WrestleMania fallout.