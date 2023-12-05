Frankie Kazarian On His Decision To Leave AEW And Return To TNA/IMPACT Wrestling

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian left AEW back in January of this year and returned to TNA, where he is a former multi-time X-Division Champion. Kazarian took to his official Twitter (X) account and discussed his decision in doing so.

Kazarian wrote, “In January I made a difficult, but VERY necessary decision. I decided to bet on myself. It resulted in the most rewarding, successful & overall fun years of my career. I urge all of you who may be in a similar situation that action speaks louder than words. Don’t talk it, walk it.”

You can check out Kazarian’s post below.