Full AEW Rampage Lineup For June 28, 2024

New matches have been announced for the final episode of AEW Rampage leading into the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

Added to the lineup for the Friday, June 28 episode of AEW Rampage is Orange Cassidy vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) in tag-team action, El Phantasmo vs. AR Fox in an AEW TNT Championship Qualifying Match, Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue, and Shingo Takagi vs. Dalton Castle has been announced for the show.

Previously announced for the show is The Infantry vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong.