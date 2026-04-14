Full WWE World Schedule For WrestleMania 42 Week

WWE is scheduled to hold its two-night WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be streamed live on the ESPN app in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. Additionally, the first hour of Night One will air on ESPN 2, while the first hour of Night Two will be broadcast on ESPN.

In addition to WrestleMania 42 itself, several other events will be taking place at WWE World from Thursday, April 16, to Monday, April 20.

You can check out the full schedule below.

Thursday, April 16th:

3:15 PM – Oba Femi Walk Competition

4:00 PM – Mattel Reveal with Rhea Ripley

5:00 PM – Netflix Presents: A First Look at HULK HOGAN: REAL AMERICAN

Friday, April 17th:

10:00 AM – Live Matches: Creed Brothers vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro, Ivy Nile vs. Kendal Grey

11:00 AM – Live Matches: Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca, Tony D’Angelo vs. Shiloh Hill

Saturday, April 18th:

9:00 AM – LFG Live Matches: Booker T Presents Harlem Lewis vs. Kam Hendrix; Bubba Ray Dudley Presents Nikita Lyons vs. Kali Armstrong; Grayson Waller vs. Axiom

10:00 AM – The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels – Peacock Original Screening and Discussion

11:30 AM – Six Feet Under Podcast with John Cena.

Sunday, April 19th:

9:00 AM – Live Matches: Michin vs. Blake Monroe; Otis and Tozawa vs. Mr. Iguana and La Parka; Psycho Clown and La Parka vs. War Raiders

10:30 AM – LFG Live Matches: Kevin Owens Presents Nikita Lyons and Kam Hendrix vs. Kali Armstrong and Harlem Lewis; Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail

11:30 AM – The Daniel Cormier Show with surprise former UFC Champion

12:30 PM – Live Matches: Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker; Los Americanos vs. Myles Borne and Shiloh Hill

Monday, April 20th:

10:00 AM – Live Match: AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana vs. Thea Hail and Shiloh Hill

11:00 AM – Live Match: El Hijo de Vikingo vs. Psycho Clown