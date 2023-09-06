Gable Steveson No Longer Competing At The Senior World Championships

Gable Steveson has withdrawn from the Senior World Championships this month.

Steveson won the Olympic Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling in 2020 after winning gold at the Junior World Championships in 2017.

The Olympic Gold Medalist defeated Baron Corbin in his WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event from Austin’s H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

This follows his return to amateur wrestling earlier this year, when he won the US Open in April. He also competed at Final X in June.

USA Wrestling announced that Steveson has been informed that he will not be competing in the tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

Mason Parris, a heavyweight wrestler, will take Steveson’s place. It’s unclear why Steveson withdrew from the tournament.

From September 16 to September 24, the tournament will be held.