John Cena Names His “Wrestling Soulmates”

WWE legend John Cena took part in a fan Q&A session at the Fan Expo in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, where he reflected on his career, his upcoming retirement, and who he considers his closest in-ring “soulmates.”

On His Wrestling Soulmates: “I have a few wrestling soulmates. Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.”

On Why He’s Retiring: “I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time.”

On His Final Opponent: “I’ve been doing this for 23 years, and I’ve never once chosen my opponent. I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you. So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”