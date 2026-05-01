Game Changer Wrestling Express Lane Results – May 1, 2026

Game Changer Wrestling “Express Lane” results live from Joppa, MD. The event aired live on TrillerTV+ on May 1.
- Gringo Loco & Vengador def. Heavenly Assassins (Alex Divine & Chris Slade)
- Myles Hawkins & Post Game (Vinny Talotta & Mike Walker) def. BK Westbrook, Juni Underwood, & Ryan O’Neill
- Vipress def. Kerry Morton via DQ
- 1 Called Manders def. BoJack
- Joey Janela def. Ken Dixon
- Greg Excellent def. Sal Mistretta
- Ricky Morton, Don Freeze, & Ruckus def. Atticus Cogar, Christian Napier, & KJ Orso
- Matt Tremont & The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) def. Jimmy Lloyd, Lil Sicko, & Nino Extremo