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Game Changer Wrestling Express Lane Results – May 1, 2026

By
Scott Mitchell
-
Game Changer Wrestling Express Lane
Game Changer Wrestling Express Lane

Game Changer Wrestling “Express Lane” results live from Joppa, MD. The event aired live on TrillerTV+ on May 1.

  1. Gringo Loco & Vengador def. Heavenly Assassins (Alex Divine & Chris Slade)
  2. Myles Hawkins & Post Game (Vinny Talotta & Mike Walker) def. BK Westbrook, Juni Underwood, & Ryan O’Neill
  3. Vipress def. Kerry Morton via DQ
  4. 1 Called Manders def. BoJack
  5. Joey Janela def. Ken Dixon
  6. Greg Excellent def. Sal Mistretta
  7. Ricky Morton, Don Freeze, & Ruckus def. Atticus Cogar, Christian Napier, & KJ Orso
  8. Matt Tremont & The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) def. Jimmy Lloyd, Lil Sicko, & Nino Extremo

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