GCW Ring Of Dreams Results – May 17, 2026
Fatal 6 Way Match
Dante Leon defeated Victor Analog, Clay Cooper, Adam White, Gavin Ash & Juni Underwood (10:29)
Leon King defeated Jimmy Lloyd (4:34)
Tag Team Match
Sam Stackhouse & KJ Orso defeated Unsigned & Don’t Care (Anakin Murphy & Gary Jay) (7:14)
Terry Yaki defeated Arik Cannon (9:29)
Vipress defeated Orin Veidt (12:43)
Tag Team Match
BearDozer (Ultraviolent Champion Matt Tremont & Bear Bronson) defeated August Matthews & Davey Bang (13:10)
CPA defeated J Fowler (6:11)
Thomas Shire defeated Otis Cogar (7:06)
GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) defeated 1 Called Manders (20:11) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)