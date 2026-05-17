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GCW Ring Of Dreams Results – May 17, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
GCW Ring Of Dreams
GCW Ring Of Dreams

GCW Ring Of Dreams Results – May 17, 2026

Fatal 6 Way Match
Dante Leon defeated Victor Analog, Clay Cooper, Adam White, Gavin Ash & Juni Underwood (10:29)

Leon King defeated Jimmy Lloyd (4:34)

Tag Team Match
Sam Stackhouse & KJ Orso defeated Unsigned & Don’t Care (Anakin Murphy & Gary Jay) (7:14)

Terry Yaki defeated Arik Cannon (9:29)

Vipress defeated Orin Veidt (12:43)

Tag Team Match
BearDozer (Ultraviolent Champion Matt Tremont & Bear Bronson) defeated August Matthews & Davey Bang (13:10)

CPA defeated J Fowler (6:11)

Thomas Shire defeated Otis Cogar (7:06)

GCW World Title Match
Atticus Cogar (c) defeated 1 Called Manders (20:11) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

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