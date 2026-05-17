Spoilers: ROH On HonorClub Taping Results From 5/16

Ring of Honor taped several matches and storyline segments for upcoming episodes of HonorClub before and after the May 16 edition of AEW Collision in Salisbury.

Here are the full ROH taping spoilers:

Action Andretti defeated QT Marshall

Rush defeated Flyin Ryan O’Neil

Lio Rush defeated Aaron Solo

Dalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated 4 Play

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Janai Kai

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated The Premier Athletes

Maya World and Hyan defeated Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna

Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante via disqualification after Athena attacked Shirakawa

AR Fox defeated Shane Taylor

The Athena attack on Shirakawa appears to continue the growing tensions surrounding ROH’s women’s division heading into upcoming All Elite Wrestling and ROH programming.