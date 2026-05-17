Spoilers: ROH On HonorClub Taping Results From 5/16

Ring of Honor taped several matches and storyline segments for upcoming episodes of HonorClub before and after the May 16 edition of AEW Collision in Salisbury.
Here are the full ROH taping spoilers:
Action Andretti defeated QT Marshall
Rush defeated Flyin Ryan O’Neil
Lio Rush defeated Aaron Solo
Dalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated 4 Play
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Janai Kai
Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated The Premier Athletes
Maya World and Hyan defeated Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna
Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante via disqualification after Athena attacked Shirakawa
AR Fox defeated Shane Taylor
The Athena attack on Shirakawa appears to continue the growing tensions surrounding ROH’s women’s division heading into upcoming All Elite Wrestling and ROH programming.