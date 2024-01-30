Grayson Waller Shares His Thoughts On WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE star Grayson Waller took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on next month’s Elimination Chamber: Perth Event from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. According to the Aussie Icon, he and other Australian WWE stars are going to make sure that the show is absolute fire as the male and female rosters are stacked right now.

Waller wrote, “Australia, don’t stress.” “Myself and the other Aussies are going to give you every single bit of ourselves to make sure that Chamber show is absolute fire.”

“The WWE roster is stacked right now- next man/woman up mentality.”

You can check out Waller’s post below.