WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 8/12/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 728,000 viewers and a rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is down 1.62% from last week’s 740,000 viewers and up 6.25% from the previous week’s rating of 0.16 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James) taking on WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and TNA’s Moose in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.