WWE Star Believes Mandy Rose Will Return To The Company

WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count Media about several topics, including her belief that Mandy Rose will eventually return to WWE.

Jayne said, “Yeah, probably. I feel like you said, everybody eventually makes their way back here. I know Mandy.”

She added, “I know — I feel like she would come back. If the opportunity was right, the story was right, all the stars aligned, yes. For sure.”

On a potential teacher versus student match:

“I’ve grown a lot since she left so let’s see if she can keep up now.”

