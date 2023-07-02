Guinness Book Of World Records Awards Natalya With 6 Plaques At MITB (Video)

Natalya is Guinness Book of World Records’ favorite wrestler.

Statistically speaking.

The women’s wrestling legend was awarded six different Guinness Book of World Records certificates and plaques while backstage at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday afternoon.

Those were for the following:

* Most WWE Premium Live Event appearances for a female star

* Most matches on WWE SmackDown for a female star

* Most matches on WWE RAW for a female star

* Most WWE WrestleMania appearances for a female star

* Most WWE matches for a female star

* Most wins in WWE for a female star

Check out the video featuring the well-accomplished Canadian performer via the YouTube player embedded below.