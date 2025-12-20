GUNTHER Calls Submitting John Cena The Most Satisfying Win Of His Career

Top WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on The Masked Man Show to discuss various topics, including whether defeating WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena was the most satisfying win of his career.

GUNTHER said, “Yeah, I think so. I think it’s definitely the win with the biggest repercussions in the sense of like, the commotion about it.”

On if he expected the reaction:

“Yeah, I expected it at least. I mean, the amount of it, I don’t know. I didn’t put a number down or something. But I knew it’s gonna create some distress with the fans. But I mean, that’s what it’s all about. You just said it, it’s like these grown men crying. That’s the power of professional wrestling, I feel like. And I guess to a big degree, the power of like John Cena. What the connection the fans have with him and stuff like that. So yeah, it was good to take advantage of that. That was the most ideal outcome for me. Because in reality it’s like — I don’t know, many people have beaten John Cena. And the day before I wrestled LA Knight, it dawned on me. It’s like, ‘Okay, you’re very close now. And how can you make a statement that is different from everybody else?’ And yeah, submitting Cena was the clear answer. Because he’s the man that never gives up. But everything has to come to an end, nothing lasts forever. And I think that’s a reality that people struggle to face.”

On why fans were so upset:

“I think like with submitting Cena, I feel like I — somebody told me that theory the other day, and I think it’s very accurate. You kind of like, show people their own mortality a little bit. Because it’s like, yeah, for a lot of people, John Cena is a big part of their life. Big part of their grownup life or childhood. And yeah, it’s over now. And I feel like that subconsciously distressed people too and I think that’s why everybody kind of like wanted a happy end to make that whole thing feel a bit better. But there’s no running from reality. [laughs]”

On if he was satisfied with how Cena looked when he tapped out:

“Yeah, I was satisfied with everything to be honest. Because first of all — I don’t know, I think it’s a very good achievement to take people on a ride like that with a sleeper hold. I think that’s a very big achievement. And yeah, I feel like that’s the message he wanted to send, and that’s his right. That’s what he wanted to send to his fans. And that’s fine. Doesn’t change the outcome if he’s smiling or not.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)