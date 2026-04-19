Gunther Has No Plans To Turn Babyface In WWE

Gunther has no interest in turning babyface anytime soon — and he’s more than comfortable staying exactly where he is.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, The Ring General was asked whether he ever thinks about chasing crowd cheers or making a shift to a more fan-friendly role. His response made it clear he has no desire to change direction.

“As long as it’s a reaction, I’m fine. I’m kind of proud of that. I can commit to being hated. I’m cool with that. I think a lot of guys struggle with that, that there’s no positive response. I really like it. I like to be the disruptor, and yeah, I try to stick with that for the rest of my career, to be honest. If somebody else can be the superhero, that’s fine for me,” Gunther said.

While he didn’t completely shut the door on a potential shift down the line, Gunther made it clear it wouldn’t be something he actively pursues.

“Maybe the day will come. Maybe it will shift at some point, but I’m not going to force it,” he added.

Since arriving on WWE’s main roster, Gunther has built his reputation as one of the company’s most dominant and unapologetic heels, consistently drawing strong reactions from fans.

His recent run has included high-profile victories over several top names, including retiring John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

Gunther is set to face Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates.